Caswell North Soccer Complex holds groundbreaking ceremony

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Caswell North Soccer Complex will be getting a major face-lift.

The upgrades will include the addition of artificial turf, new light fixtures, a press box and bleachers for spectators.

The grass that is currently used in the main field at Caswell North Soccer Complex will be reused for practice fields that will be utilized by Mankato United Soccer Club and area youth organizations.

The City of North Mankato received a total of $11 million in bonding funds and allocated $2 million for soccer-specific upgrades.

North Mankato city officials and Mankato United staff and players are eager for construction to begin.

“I think it is good for the game, it’s good for the kids that are a part of the games. I think it is a great opportunity for residents to enjoy just different recreational amenities,” North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein said.

“[We] really can’t wait to get on the field and actually use the facility. A lot of excitement around that [from] kids, parents, players, [and] everyone involved [with the sport of soccer],” Mankato United President Sam Barbosa said.

Construction is scheduled to start July 5 and last approximately eight weeks, bringing the opening of the upgraded facility and fields to the beginning of fall.

Not only are city officials, Mankato United staff and players and youth players and their families excited about the upgraded complex and fields, but also fans of the sport.

“I was attending a game here this last week and there were parents already on the sidelines asking about it and talking about it. Really looking forward to seeing the final products,” Barbosa said.

The new facility will bring a sense of professionalism to the Caswell North Soccer Complex.

“It’s really going to be a gem of southern Minnesota, as far as soccer facilities go,” Barbosa said.

