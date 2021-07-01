Eastbound Highway 60 reopens between Madelia, Lake Crystal
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Good news for those whose commute includes eastbound Highway 60.
The miles long stretch of lanes from Highway 15 near Madelia to County Road 20 near Lake Crystal repened Wednesday evening.
For the last few months, crews have resurfaced the eastbound lanes, installed snow fencing and improved drainage through culvert work and minor ditch grading.
