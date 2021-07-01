Eastbound Highway 60 reopens between Madelia, Lake Crystal

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Good news for those whose commute includes eastbound Highway 60.

The miles long stretch of lanes from Highway 15 near Madelia to County Road 20 near Lake Crystal repened Wednesday evening.

For the last few months, crews have resurfaced the eastbound lanes, installed snow fencing and improved drainage through culvert work and minor ditch grading.

Good news! Eastbound Hwy 60 Madelia to Lake Crystal is expected to reopen to traffic by 9:00 pm tonight, June 30. Project details at: https://t.co/JO12lQwYO6 pic.twitter.com/nyPkFRGtJV — MnDOT District 7 (@mndotscentral) June 30, 2021

