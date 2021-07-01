Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Eastbound Highway 60 reopens between Madelia, Lake Crystal

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Good news for those whose commute includes eastbound Highway 60.

The miles long stretch of lanes from Highway 15 near Madelia to County Road 20 near Lake Crystal repened Wednesday evening.

For the last few months, crews have resurfaced the eastbound lanes, installed snow fencing and improved drainage through culvert work and minor ditch grading.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEED awards Range Street Redevelopment $50,000 dollars for investigation funding.
Two Mankato redevelopment sites receive DEED contamination cleanup grants
Limeade made with juiced Minnesota-grown cucumbers and jalapeño syrup, served with a cucumber...
Minnesota State Fair announces new official foods
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
FILE — Authorities were searching Monday for a 62-year-old suburban Minneapolis man accused of...
Minnesota man accused of killing mother with drug injection
A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing...
Some stations running out of gasoline ahead of Independence Day

Latest News

Eastbound Highway 60 reopens between Madelia, Lake Crystal
Legislatures in special session.
Gov. Tim Walz announces plan to end emergency powers July 1
Gov. Tim Walz announces plan to end emergency powers July 1
For the past few years, the statue has welcomed guests with fun sayings, recorded by local...
Happy Chef restaurant seeks public input for talking statue