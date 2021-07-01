Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Edward Inch welcomed as MSU Mankato President

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University - Mankato welcomes its new president Thursday.

University President Edward Inch succeeds former President Richard Davenport as the university’s 13th President.

Davenport served as MSU’s President since July 1, 2002; his last day on the job was yesterday.

An informal reception was held this morning with faculty and staff to welcome President Inch on his first day.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oneida County (WI) Dispatch Center received a 911 call Wednesday, June 30, 2021, reporting...
Minnesota BCA seeks public’s help in locating armed homicide suspect
For the past few years, the statue has welcomed guests with fun sayings, recorded by local...
Happy Chef restaurant seeks public input for talking statue
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
A dock is pictured Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Lake Elysian in Elysian, Minn.
Fish are dying at above-average rates in Minnesota lakes
FILE — Mayo Clinic faces lawsuits from three female patients who say a former surgery resident...
Mayo Clinic sued in alleged snooping of nude patient photos

Latest News

Minnesota’s COVID-19 Recovery Budget is officially signed and delivered by Gov. Tim Walz...
Gov. Walz signs budget into law
Caswell North Soccer Complex holds ground breaking ceremony
Minnesota State University - Mankato welcomes its new president Thursday.
Edward Inch welcomed as MSU Mankato President
Minnesota Soybean is asking for input from soybean producers as the organization gets ready for...
Minnesota Soybean seeks farmer input