Edward Inch welcomed as MSU Mankato President

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University - Mankato welcomes its new president Thursday.

University President Edward Inch succeeds former President Richard Davenport as the university’s 13th President.

Davenport served as MSU’s President since July 1, 2002; his last day on the job was yesterday.

An informal reception was held this morning with faculty and staff to welcome President Inch on his first day.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.