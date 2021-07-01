Gov. Tim Walz announces plan to end emergency powers July 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - About 16 months after declaring a peacetime emergency in Minnesota to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tim Walz announces a plan to end emergency powers by July 1.

The announcement came just before midnight, Wednesday as the legislature continued to work on the last remaining bills for a two-year state budget, as the deadline looms to avoid a partial state government shutdown.

Walz agreed to end the emergency on July 1, as long as the bill allows the following:

Health and Human Services commissioners to declare a public health disaster related to the pandemic and continue executive orders related to the state COVID-19 staffing and unemployment insurance regulations through August 1

Allow Walz to manage vaccination and testing without a peacetime emergency, meanwhile still be able to declare a new emergency as necessary.

Legislatures did reach a deal with the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) to ensure the state receives $45 million in monthly emergency food benefits, as well as a housing bill, that provides a roadmap to transition off the current eviction moratorium. That requires landlords who intend to file an eviction for non-payment of rent to provide written notice along with information about rental assistance available to the tenant before filing an eviction.

In addition, the Minnesota Senate has joined the state House in approving a modest set of police accountability measures as part of a broader public safety budget bill.

The Senate approved it 45-21 early today following a 75-59 vote last night in the Minnesota House. The approval comes on the heels of last week’s sentencing of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd. The bill contains limits on no-knock warrants and on the use of informants. It attracted Republican support in both chambers, while some Democrats who said it didn’t go far enough voted no. It now goes to Gov. Walz for his signature.

Meanwhile, the senate included the “Matson Strong Bill” in the public safety budget, named after Arik Matson, the Waseca police officer who was nearly killed in the line of duty last January.

The bill increases the penalty for the attempted murder of a public safety official maximum sentence from 20 to 25 years for great bodily harm and if committed with deadly force or dangerous weapon from 20 to 30 years.

