How construction may impact your Fourth of July travels

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Every year thousands of people travel for the Fourth of July holiday, and this year the Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to remind travelers to keep their cool around work zones.

There are some areas of road construction in the area, including Highway 60 between Highway 14 in Madison Lake and Elysian, Highway 14-Riverfront Drive exit in Mankato and Highway 99 between Nicollet and St. Peter.

This year, MnDOT is expecting many Minnesotans to travel during the holiday weekend. In fact, AAA estimated that approximately 47.7 million Americans will be hitting the road to get to their Independence Day celebrations this year.

MnDOT also wants to remind travelers that there is a $300 penalty for speeding in a work zone and to be aware of alternate routes or detours that you may have to take to reach your destination.

There are more than 200 projects underway across Minnesota this year.

“In terms of bigger concerns, again speed on our highways, speeds in our work zones,” said Roger Risser, assistant district engineer of construction for MnDOT. “Those are most important for us to monitor and to get folks to obey the construction zone speed limits”

Alternate routes and detours are to be expected for construction projects taking place all over the state. The state currently has more than 200 ongoing construction projects across Minnesota, so keep an eye out for those work zones.

Visit 511mn.org for the latest road conditions in the state. The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s website also has additional information, including interactive maps, about ongoing construction projects and when those detours will end or potentially change.

