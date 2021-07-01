Your Photos
Independence Day celebration returns to St. Peter

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — St. Peter’s annual Independence Day celebration is back this year, and some spectators are already claiming their spots.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. Sunday at South Washington Avenue and will end at Third Street.

There will be festivities in Minnesota Square Park following the parade.

City officials are excited to get back to having a Fourth of July celebration once again.

“Back in it again after taking a year off. You know we love parties, we said that all along. We make no confessions about how much we love parties, and we think we will get 9,000 or 10,000 people here again. It will look like a very normal Fourth of July celebration,” St. Peter Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Lee said.

Officials want the public to know that saving your spot for the parade isn’t the best idea.

They say you run the risk of your items being stolen or having the property owner take the spot you already claimed.

”Most of the parade in St. Peter is in the residential area, and so you got to remember that you are kind of invading other people’s turf a little bit, even though the boulevard areas are owned by the public,” City Administrator Todd Prafke said. “So we really suggest that people not be out there two or three or four days in advance. Don’t use tarps and don’t use plastic or do that kind of thing, especially with the heat that we are going to have here. That will just kill the grass underneath it in no time flat.”

To close out the evening, there will be fireworks at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds around 10 p.m.

