Learning to fold American flags in honor of Independence Day

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was adopted in 1777 and still can be seen today outside many buildings and throughout many neighborhoods.

Yes, many proudly display the American flag outside their homes or businesses, there are ways to make sure you are treating the flag respectfully.

Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News Now This Morning visited the St. Peter American Legion Post 37 to learn how to fold an American flag.

