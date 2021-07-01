Mayo Clinic Health System expands COVID testing, vaccinations in SW Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System is expanding its COVID-19 testing and vaccination services to clinics across southwestern Minnesota.
COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered beginning Tuesday, July 6, and testing will be offered beginning July 20 at the following locations:
· Belle Plaine 700 W. Prairie St.
· Janesville 312 N. Main St.
· Le Sueur 625 S. Fourth St.
· Montgomery 501 Fourth St. NW.
· New Prague 301 Second St. NE.
· St. James 1101 Moulton and Parsons Drive.
· St. Peter 1900 N. Sunrise Drive, Suite 200.
· Waseca 501 N. State St.
· Waterville 212 E. Lake St.
In Mankato, the healthcare provider is moving COVID-19 testing and vaccinations to the Eastridge and Northridge clinics. Vaccinations will be available at appointments beginning Tuesday, July 6, and COVID-19 testing will be available beginning July 20.
The COVID-19 testing and vaccination center at 1315 Stadium Road will close July 20.
MCHS says appointments for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations can be made through Patient Online Services, by calling 507-594-2100 or contacting your local clinic.
