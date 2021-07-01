Mayo Clinic Health System expands COVID testing, vaccinations in SW Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System is expanding its COVID-19 testing and vaccination services to clinics across southwestern Minnesota.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered beginning Tuesday, July 6, and testing will be offered beginning July 20 at the following locations:

· Belle Plaine 700 W. Prairie St.

· Janesville 312 N. Main St.

· Le Sueur 625 S. Fourth St.

· Montgomery 501 Fourth St. NW.

· New Prague 301 Second St. NE.

· St. James 1101 Moulton and Parsons Drive.

· St. Peter 1900 N. Sunrise Drive, Suite 200.

· Waseca 501 N. State St.

· Waterville 212 E. Lake St.

In Mankato, the healthcare provider is moving COVID-19 testing and vaccinations to the Eastridge and Northridge clinics. Vaccinations will be available at appointments beginning Tuesday, July 6, and COVID-19 testing will be available beginning July 20.

The COVID-19 testing and vaccination center at 1315 Stadium Road will close July 20.

MCHS says appointments for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations can be made through Patient Online Services, by calling 507-594-2100 or contacting your local clinic.

