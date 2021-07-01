Minnesota Soybean seeks farmer input

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Soybean is asking for input from soybean producers as the organization gets ready for a series of summer roundtable discussions.

This is the second survey as part of Minnesota Soybean’s data collection period ahead of the roundtable discussions later this summer.

The survey is focused on where farmers find their information, prioritizing production areas in terms of checkoff funding as well as identifying issues for growers across the state.

Farmers have until July 16th to complete the 10-minute survey and participants are eligible to win a $300 gift card.

