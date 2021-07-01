Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota tops 200 traffic deaths, a 25% increase over 2020

FILE — Minnesota reported its 200th traffic death for the year on Thursday, the earliest date...
FILE — Minnesota reported its 200th traffic death for the year on Thursday, the earliest date to reach that mark since 2009, state officials said.(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota reported its 200th traffic death for the year on Thursday, the earliest date to reach that mark since 2009, state officials said.

A total of 202 people have died on the roads since Jan. 1, compared to 148 at this time a year ago.

“Exactly halfway through 2021, and I’m at a loss for words. What is it going to take for drivers to understand the importance of driving smart?” asked Mike Hanson, state Office of Traffic Safety director. “Two hundred traffic fatalities by July 1 is just unacceptable.”

The fatalities include 142 motor vehicle occupants, 25 motorcyclists, 23 pedestrians and three bicyclists. Preliminary information shows 80 speed-related deaths, 46 unbelted motorist deaths, 45 alcohol-related deaths and five distracted-driving deaths.

“You’re at much greater risk of planning a funeral now than in the past because of what’s happening on our roads,” Hanson said. “We all need to drive smart to help protect each other while out on the roads.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oneida County (WI) Dispatch Center received a 911 call Wednesday, June 30, 2021, reporting...
Minnesota BCA seeks public’s help in locating armed homicide suspect
For the past few years, the statue has welcomed guests with fun sayings, recorded by local...
Happy Chef restaurant seeks public input for talking statue
A dock is pictured Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Lake Elysian in Elysian, Minn.
Fish are dying at above-average rates in Minnesota lakes
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
FILE — Mayo Clinic faces lawsuits from three female patients who say a former surgery resident...
Mayo Clinic sued in alleged snooping of nude patient photos

Latest News

A road closed sign is pictured Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
How construction may impact your Fourth of July travels
How construction may impact your Fourth of July travels
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
Garland halts federal executions, orders review of protocols
North Mankato city officials, Mankato United Soccer Club staff members and youth soccer players...
Caswell North Soccer Complex holds groundbreaking ceremony
Caswell North Soccer Complex holds groundbreaking ceremony