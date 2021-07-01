Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sioux City man gets 55 years for fatal New Year’s shooting

FILE — A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a...
FILE — A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a woman at a New Year’s Eve party.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a woman at a New Year’s Eve party.

Christopher Morales, 20, was sentenced Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court for the death of 18-year-old Mia Kritis, the Sioux City Journal reported. Morales pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm in the case after being originally charged with first-degree murder and more serious counts that could have seen him serving life in prison.

Police have said Kritis was killed and three others injured when Morales and others fired into the house where the party was being held. Morales’ 18-year-old brother, Carlos Morales, faces trial on Aug. 24 for first-degree murder and other counts in the case.

Anthony Bauer, 18, of Sioux City, also pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm in the shooting and will be sentenced July 30.

Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, who is accused of driving the three to and from the house, has pleaded not guilty of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Her trial is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oneida County (WI) Dispatch Center received a 911 call Wednesday, June 30, 2021, reporting...
Minnesota BCA seeks public’s help in locating armed homicide suspect
For the past few years, the statue has welcomed guests with fun sayings, recorded by local...
Happy Chef restaurant seeks public input for talking statue
A dock is pictured Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Lake Elysian in Elysian, Minn.
Fish are dying at above-average rates in Minnesota lakes
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
FILE — Mayo Clinic faces lawsuits from three female patients who say a former surgery resident...
Mayo Clinic sued in alleged snooping of nude patient photos

Latest News

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, flanked by Lieutenant Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Dylan Nguyen, 9, signed...
Walz celebrates budget as House leaders credit ‘win-wins’
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update
FILE - In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnston coal-fired power plant is...
Sierra Club wants review of North Dakota power plant sale