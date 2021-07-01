Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Texas soldier who shot protester indicted on murder charge

An attorney for Sgt. Daniel Perry on Thursday expressed disappointment in the indictment but...
An attorney for Sgt. Daniel Perry on Thursday expressed disappointment in the indictment but expressed confidence that Perry would be acquitted.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say an Army soldier who shot and killed an armed protester after driving into a crowd demonstrating against police violence in the Texas capital last summer has been indicted on a murder charge.

An attorney for Sgt. Daniel Perry on Thursday expressed disappointment in the indictment but expressed confidence that Perry would be acquitted.

The indictment comes more than a year after 28-year-old Garrett Foster was killed during a night of protests and unrest in several U.S. cities.

Perry’s attorneys have said the soldier was working for a ride-sharing company and acted in self-defense after Foster pointed a gun at him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oneida County (WI) Dispatch Center received a 911 call Wednesday, June 30, 2021, reporting...
Minnesota BCA seeks public’s help in locating armed homicide suspect
For the past few years, the statue has welcomed guests with fun sayings, recorded by local...
Happy Chef restaurant seeks public input for talking statue
A dock is pictured Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Lake Elysian in Elysian, Minn.
Fish are dying at above-average rates in Minnesota lakes
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
FILE — Mayo Clinic faces lawsuits from three female patients who say a former surgery resident...
Mayo Clinic sued in alleged snooping of nude patient photos

Latest News

Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Rescue efforts resume after delay at condo collapse site
Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their...
Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue
Princess Diana statue unveiled
FILE — A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a...
Sioux City man gets 55 years for fatal New Year’s shooting
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, flanked by Lieutenant Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Dylan Nguyen, 9, signed...
Walz celebrates budget as House leaders credit ‘win-wins’