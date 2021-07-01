Town Ball: From Loyola to different dugouts, Carlson brothers clash in Hanska

HANSKA, Minn. (KEYC) -The Town Ball season is all about bringing communities together around the game of baseball.

Earlier this week, one family that shared a dugout during the spring turned into opponents this summer.

As an assistant coach with the Mankato Loyola baseball team, Sam Carlson had a front seat to watch his younger brother Logan take the field for the Crusaders in his senior year. Sam also coached Logan this past winter and fall as the head basketball coach and an assistant on the football team.

The two share success in a similar way their father Lee did in the past.

“For me, sports started and have always been a family thing. Thinking of it more of a brotherhood. My brother lived with me, and I coached him my second year teaching in the late 80′s. That wasn’t a strange idea to think about. These guys handled it really well. It was fun to see them work together, appreciate their success and their opportunities, that’s going to stick out for them. To watch them take off on their own and make things work is really awesome as a parent,” said Lee.

This summer, the two went separate ways with Logan playing for the Hanska town ball team, and Sam suiting up for St. Peter.

An opening in the schedule allowed the Lakers and Saints to line up a non-league game this week meaning Logan and Sam would now be opponents.

“If you love to compete, you can compete against the people you love,” said Lee.

Logan is the starting pitcher for the Lakers while older brother Sam toes the rubber for St. Peter.

“I’ve already given him the whole low-down. I’m his pitching coach, I know how he likes to go at it. Maybe he’ll mix it up, it’ll be weird. I think he’ll throw a couple bad pitches, I’ll tell him something to slow down, but I can’t do that,” said Sam.

“It should be fun, just playing catch in the backyard, he taught me everything I know, so did dad. I learned a lot from him, it should be fun,” said Logan.

“People have asked who are you cheering for, and I say both. Tried to wear the fairest shirt I could tonight because a few weeks ago they were playing on the same team. These guys have done a really good job of being competitors. If you compete the right way, there’s nothing wrong with going hard against each other,” said Lee.

Then came time for the game where Lee even got in on the friendly showdown as the announcer.

“I think they made me the announcer to keep me quiet at the games. I was a catcher growing up, so I tend to chatter quite a bit. It’s nice to have a view up there, see things happen. I’m right in the middle. I’m not being a favorite for anybody, they just get to play,” said Lee.

Sam jumped Logan on a first pitch for a single in the first at-bat between the brothers, but Logan would have the last laugh as the right-hander helped the Lakers to a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Saints.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.