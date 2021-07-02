Cambria Township hosts 150th annual Fourth of July celebration

CAMBRIA TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - Fourth of July celebrations will take place this weekend in cities across southern Minnesota.

Following a year of postponements and cancellations, places like Cambria Community Township in Blue Earth County are itching to get back together to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Danielle Deopere, a former Cambria resident, has family roots extending deep into the township’s history.

“I love that when we get together, it’s those people who have been there for many years that they’re able to share those stories to tell us what it used to be like and how it’s changed and what their favorite memories are,” Deopere said.

Fourth of July programs are an annual tradition in Cambria. This weekend marks 150 years since the first celebration, making it the longest consecutive Independence Day tradition in the state’s history.

“Cambria has a lot of pride in community and in our country,” stated Deopere.

Deopere said Fourth of July is more than a celebration of America to Cambria residents. It commemorates past generations who’ve shaped the township’s patriotism.

Deopere added, “That community pride is still there, and I hope to see it continue in the future and that it continues with future generations.”

Cambria celebrates the Fourth with an annual parade, live music, food and family activities.

“It’s just really cool to be able to continue that and to hear their experiences,” Deopere mentioned.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.