Camp Patterson returns to normalcy after year of improvements

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — After a year full of uncertainty and time off, the Kiwanis Camp Patterson is back.

One change is that the camp stretched out its schedule to six weeks, instead of the traditional four, to keep the number of campers per cabin reasonably lower and to stretch out what might have been their busier camps.

“This year has been great because we have kids back,” said Shanning Sinning, co-chair of the Camp Patterson Operating Committee. “They are getting to see all of the improvements we made last year because last year was the first year [in] the camp’s over 100 years that we didn’t have kids at the camp.”

Improvements made during that time include remodeling the cabins, adding a gaga ball pit and repainting and residing some of the buildings.

The facility hosts different types of camps throughout the summer; this week was Celebrate Me Week, which is a camp for kids going into eighth grade.

“Being able to not host camp was just devastating,” stated Brandon Koppleman, co-director of the Celebrate Me Week program. “Not only for us as staff and volunteers and board members, but also to those campers as well, too.”

Kids at the camp have enjoyed everything from crafts and games to volleyball. With all the improvements made in the last year, the camp is looking ahead toward the future for improvements.

Camp Patterson has its eyes set on upgrading the dining hall and bathrooms, with a goal of having them ready for next year.

“Asking the leaders of the camps what other things we need to improve,” Sinning said. “We already know some things we are going to be doing, some bigger things. We are trying to make this the best experience possible for them, we always are, and their clubs just so whatever we can do to make it better for them.”

