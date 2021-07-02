Your Photos
Documents show two people aboard plane that crashed

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa (KEYC) - Federal aviation officials say they have documents showing two people were aboard a small plane that crashed Thursday in south-central Iowa.

The Federal Aviation Administration says that it does not identify people involved in crashes, and local officials have not yet said whether anyone was injured or killed in the crash. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says reports of the crash came in around 8 a.m. Thursday, and first responders confirmed that a plane crashed near the south end of the Lamoni Municipal Airport’s runway. Authorities have not released other details. People working near the crash site said that they heard what sounded like an explosion around the time of the crash.

