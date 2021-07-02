Your Photos
Fairmont fourth of July celebrations commence

Fairmont’s fourth of July festivities allows people to watch the fireworks at Ward park from boats
Fairmont’s fourth of July festivities allows people to watch the fireworks at Ward park from...
Fairmont’s fourth of July festivities allows people to watch the fireworks at Ward park from boats(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year’s Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks were impacted due to the pandemic.

Organizers intend to make up for that in 2021.

A lot of events are on tap this weekend.

”Then the fireworks going on around ten-ish or depending on when it gets dark. It’s a great weekend, a lot is happening. It is just amazing to see the difference from last year to this year. Seeing everyone getting out and enjoying it,” Fairmont City Administrator, Cathy Reynolds said.

Fairmont’s fourth of July festivities allows people to watch the fireworks at Ward park from boats.

Drought conditions this year could hurt that tradition.

”The water levels are low we do know that. We have been monitoring and watching that one, but you still see people out on the lakes. So, I still anticipate that we will see a lot of people out on the lakes, maybe there is a few that don’t make it our with their boats this year. Hopefully they will find their ways to the parks and other places to enjoy the fireworks if they can’t get on the lakes,” Reynolds said.

Events kick off tonight and run until Sunday.

