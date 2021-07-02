Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases Capitol riot tunnel standoff video

By CNN
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Justice released bodycamera videos Thursday from the assault on the Capitol Hill tunnel recorded during the January 6, 2021 riot.

The videos, which have graphic visuals and languages, were released after CNN and other media outlets sued prosecutors to gain access.

This particular footage was released as part of the evidence collected against Federico Klein, a former state department employee.

The Trump political appointee has pleaded not guilty to an eight-count indictment for allegedly assaulting police officers with a stolen riot shield.

Klein can be seen briefly in the video

Capitol police officers, some who were bleeding, are repeatedly heard pleading with rioters to let go of the door and leave the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oneida County (WI) Dispatch Center received a 911 call Wednesday, June 30, 2021, reporting...
Minnesota BCA seeks public’s help in locating armed homicide suspect
For the past few years, the statue has welcomed guests with fun sayings, recorded by local...
Happy Chef restaurant seeks public input for talking statue
A dock is pictured Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Lake Elysian in Elysian, Minn.
Fish are dying at above-average rates in Minnesota lakes
FILE — Mayo Clinic faces lawsuits from three female patients who say a former surgery resident...
Mayo Clinic sued in alleged snooping of nude patient photos
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

Nearby homes and cars were damaged in the blast. At least 16 people were injured, three...
17 hurt as illegal fireworks cache explodes in Los Angeles
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 10 PM Weather
HIGHLIGHTS: Waterville vs. New Prague
Town Ball: Waterville tops New Prague in non-league contest
DOJ releases bodycamera footage of the Capitol riot "tunnel scene."
GRAHIC: DOJ releases bodycamera footage of the Capitol riot "tunnel scene"