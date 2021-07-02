Hire a Veteran Month takes connections and resources online

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - July is Hire a Veteran Month, and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is hosting events throughout the month.

DEED is also sharing resources for military members and their spouses as well as Minnesota employers.

Virtual events include an online career fair, a series of weekly online events for employers, and more.

Virtual events slated for Hire a Veteran Month include:

For more resources, visit careerforcemn.com/veterans.

For more information from DEED, visit mn.gov/deed.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.