Hire a Veteran Month takes connections and resources online

July is Hire a Veteran Month, and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is hosting events throughout the month.(KEYC News Now)
By Holly Bernstein
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - July is Hire a Veteran Month, and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is hosting events throughout the month.

DEED is also sharing resources for military members and their spouses as well as Minnesota employers.

Virtual events include an online career fair, a series of weekly online events for employers, and more.

Virtual events slated for Hire a Veteran Month include:

  • An online career fair on Thursday, July 29 from 1-3 p.m. Minnesota employers interested in participating are invited to find out more and register. Current and former U.S. military members and their spouses are invited to register to participate.
  • A series of four weekly online events for employers on Thursdays from 11 a.m. – noon beginning July 8. Minnesota employers are invited to register for any or all of these weekly Veteran Recruitment Series – Best Practices events.
  • An Explore Careers: Veteran Friendly Employers virtual event on Tuesday, July 20 from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Current and former U.S. military members and their spouses are invited to register here.

For more resources, visit careerforcemn.com/veterans.

For more information from DEED, visit mn.gov/deed.

