Increase in summer colds could come as reopening continues

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — If you’ve recently had a cough, fever, runny nose, or felt tired and achy, then you should know that you’re not alone, and health experts say there could be a big reason why.

“As things are opening up more, and we’re able to be out in the public and doing things, that certainly could be the reason people are getting colds a little bit more often currently. But it has nothing to do with the fact that we’ve been social distancing or isolating in the past year,” Mankato Clinic Family Nurse Practitioner Nicole Fischbach explained.

We’re a full week into summer, which is not the ideal time to be bed-ridden and blowing your nose. If you’re out sick with your first cold in a while, Fischbach says it’s not because of pandemic-related habits like mask-wearing and social distancing.

“Our bodies are super smart. And so, when we’re exposed to a germ, such as a virus or a bacteria, our immune system remembers it. And the next time we’re exposed to that particular germ, our immune systems are better able to identify it as an intruder, and then we’re better able to fight it off with the antibodies we have made,” Fischbach explained.

While the common cold is easily transmissible and sometimes difficult to identify in others, there are actions you can take to prevent your chances of getting sick.

“Adequate handwashing is really important, and then just taking care of our bodies to keep them healthy,” Fischbach added. “So, a well-balanced diet with fruits and vegetables, regular exercise, getting enough sleep at night, drinking plenty of fluids, and trying to control stress are the best things you can do to keep your body and your immune system healthy.”

Fischbach says it’s important to remember that COVID-19 is still spreading around our area, and to be mindful of those symptoms when you get sick.

You should call a doctor if your cold symptoms turn into shortness of breath or serious congestion.

