Man drowns while swimming in Lake Minnesota

A man has drowned while swimming in Lake Minnetonka, the second death on the lake in as many...
A man has drowned while swimming in Lake Minnetonka, the second death on the lake in as many days. First responders were called to the lake about 6 p.m. Thursday.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EXCELSIOR, Minn. (KEYC) - A man has drowned while swimming in Lake Minnetonka. First responders were called to the lake about 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

The man had been swimming off Commons Beach in Excelsior. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says a water patrol deputy and a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer jumped in the lake and pulled the man onto a patrol boat. They administered first aid until paramedics took over and transported him to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he later died. On Wednesday afternoon, a juvenile died in a Jet Ski crash.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

