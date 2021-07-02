Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato working towards a whistle free corridor for trains

The city is looking for input from residents regarding whistle free zones
whistle free
whistle free(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city is now gathering input from members of the community regarding railroad crossings and the potential of making some whistle free with added precautions.

Over the past year, officials have struggled with meeting face to face with residents, but now that they are able to meet more, they can gather more feedback and start moving forward.

In order to have a whistle free zone, a crossing needs certain safety features like flashing gates.

“Getting some public feedback get some opinions on those potential improvements for the crossings, that is where that comes in getting that public input on what people would like to see we can get that data and figure out how to work that into the corridor as a whole,” planner for the city of Mankato Chris Talamantez said.

The city is not sure of a timetable yet for the project, but is working to figure out what measures need to be taken at which crossings as well as address any other concerns that the public may have.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oneida County (WI) Dispatch Center received a 911 call Wednesday, June 30, 2021, reporting...
Minnesota BCA seeks public’s help in locating armed homicide suspect
For the past few years, the statue has welcomed guests with fun sayings, recorded by local...
Happy Chef restaurant seeks public input for talking statue
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, a Chipotle restaurant sign hangs in Pittsburgh. (AP...
Chipotle issues BOGO offer for customers vaccinated against COVID-19
A dock is pictured Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Lake Elysian in Elysian, Minn.
Fish are dying at above-average rates in Minnesota lakes
The parade will start at ten in the morning this Sunday at South Washington Ave and will end at...
Independence Day celebration returns to St. Peter

Latest News

KEYC WEATHER
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update
Ginger the cat
Pick of the litter: Ginger
Federal aviation officials say they have documents showing two people were aboard a small plane...
Documents show two people aboard plane that crashed