Mankato working towards a whistle free corridor for trains

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city is now gathering input from members of the community regarding railroad crossings and the potential of making some whistle free with added precautions.

Over the past year, officials have struggled with meeting face to face with residents, but now that they are able to meet more, they can gather more feedback and start moving forward.

In order to have a whistle free zone, a crossing needs certain safety features like flashing gates.

“Getting some public feedback get some opinions on those potential improvements for the crossings, that is where that comes in getting that public input on what people would like to see we can get that data and figure out how to work that into the corridor as a whole,” planner for the city of Mankato Chris Talamantez said.

The city is not sure of a timetable yet for the project, but is working to figure out what measures need to be taken at which crossings as well as address any other concerns that the public may have.

