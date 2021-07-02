Mayo Clinic Health System welcomes new community health workers

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Community health workers ensure access to wellness resources and culturally appropriate, convenient health care for patients enrolled in the program.

Awlio Brekke works with Somali patients, mostly in the Mankato and St. Peter areas.

Angelica De Acosta and Juan Davila work with Latino patients in the Fairmont, Mankato and St. James areas.

”Our community health care workers are familiar with those trials that they may be going through. They are usually able to speak fluently in the language of the population that they work with the most, and so they can really help navigate the health care system and educate them to know how to utilize those things in our communities so they can be set up for success,” explained Sara Hanson, D.O., M.P.H., a family medicine physician at the Mayo Clinic Health System-Northridge Clinic.

Mayo Clinic Health System officials say it’s important to have these roles for people who are underrepresented.

“Our team of community health workers provide an essential service to the communities we serve, including advocacy for health equity, addressing social determinants of health and working to bridge gaps in care, including language and cultural barriers, to ensure that all patients have equal access to Mayo Clinic care,” says James Hebl, M.D., regional vice president of the Mayo Clinic Health System’s Southwest Minnesota Region. “Our community health workers assist patients in navigating the health care system and connect them with essential community resources.”

Those seeking a referral should schedule an appointment with their primary health care provide

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.