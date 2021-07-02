Minnesota lawmakers avoid government shutdown as $52B budget signed into law

ST .PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota’s COVID-19 Recovery Budget was officially signed and delivered by Gov. Tim Walz Thursday morning.

It marks the end of long negotiations between a divided legislature and the governor on state spending. This as the Democratic House and Republican-controlled Senate sorted out their differences, passing several omnibus bills late into Wednesday evening and avoiding a government shutdown.

The special session concludes after the senate signed off on the last part of the $52 billion two-year budget, an education package that makes historic investments in schools allocating $1.2 billion over the next four years.

“We obviously would have liked to maybe have it done a little earlier, but that’s the way things work and democracy moves at its pace and I’m just grateful,” said Walz.

The final signatures allocated small businesses affected by the pandemic $70 million in relief, just under $600 million to support child care business and $250 million in direct financial support for essential frontline workers of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were able to get schools funded, able to get some police reform as part of the public safety bill which was good,” said Rep. Luke Fredrick (DFL-Mankato).

“It was a very good session on the whole for the entire state, federal money was extremely helpful. We do have a surplus going forward,” said Sen. Julie Rosen (R-Fairmont).

Including wins in local legislation.

“For District 23 it was a good year, we got the corrections bonding bill fix done for Vernon Center, and then we got some water mitigation issues taken care of for Madelia, Southbend Township and Waterville,” said Rosen.

“I’m pleased with the funding with the Children’s Museum working in collaboration with MRCI here in town and other disability advocates, changing the law for some PCA stuff and other disability services that I was able to work on,” said Frederick.

The budget also includes $1 billion in state tax cuts.

Overall, Democrats and Republics both claim victories in this session, with the extension of reinsurance and $35 million aimed at increasing the number of teachers of color.

