MN Senior Games seeks volunteers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Senior Games set to takes place in Mankato needs volunteers.

The annual statewide competition expects to attract 400 to 500 individuals ages 50 and up from across the state, to compete in over 20 sports including pickleball, volleyball and more.

Visit-Mankato says they are in need of about 100 volunteers.

“That can do anything from working an event whether it be being a course marshal at the cycling or running event, checking in individuals at a specific event or working at the packet pickup at the main headquarters,” said Visit Mankato Sports and Special Events Director, Joy Leafblad.

Games take place August 12 through 15.

Registration to compete is open until August 4.

For more information on how to register to either compete or volunteer visit Minnesota Senior Games (mnseniorgames.com).

