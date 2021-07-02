New rules puts strain on pork producers in the area

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Area pork producers are speaking out against a recent court ruling they say is making their jobs that much more difficult.

Pork producers can be found almost anywhere in Southern Minnesota, especially in Martin County.

Now, a new set of rules might be putting a kink in the bacon capital of the world and in rural America.

“The impact is really going to be felt by small farmers like myself like my family’s farm,” local hog farmer, Wanda Patsche said.

A federal district court recently struck down faster line speeds that had been allowed under the USDA’s New Swine Inspection System.

“The plants can take in less pigs so they already have a certain capacity that they were using. Well they have a number of producers that were hauling to their plant. Hormel in Austin gets a high percentage in Martin County pigs and they have to reduce that by twenty five percent,” human resources and controller for LB pork, Dianne Bettin said.

The ruling will slow down manufacturing speeds and impact how quickly pork gets on consumers’ plates.

“So they have had to slow down the production and so now we are on a waiting list. Being put on a waiting list is a little bit, make you a little bit nervous because it is like okay, so when will they be able to take our pigs,” Patsche said.

Which will also impact local and small pork producers the most.

“So they are going to have to take their pigs farther or have a lot more issues with getting their pigs to market anywhere. So that causes a big problem when you tighten up that capacity, it causes issues for all producers large or small, but it has a more detrimental effect on the smaller producer,” Bettin said.

Pork processors say the new rules could make hog farmers lives a lot more stressful.

“You know how long can a person go you know with not being able to pay their bills,” Patsche said.

