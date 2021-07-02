Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Pick of the litter: Ginger

This week’s pick of the litter is a cat named Ginger.
Ginger the cat
Ginger the cat(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -This week’s pick of the litter is Ginger.

Ginger is a teenage cat at BENCHS who loves people he loves to rub his head against anything he can. He loves playtime and being brushed. Ginger is a good cat for anyone looking for a fun loving family cat.

Ginger is now available for adoption after spending some time off for medical reasons. He is ready to find his forever home.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oneida County (WI) Dispatch Center received a 911 call Wednesday, June 30, 2021, reporting...
Minnesota BCA seeks public’s help in locating armed homicide suspect
For the past few years, the statue has welcomed guests with fun sayings, recorded by local...
Happy Chef restaurant seeks public input for talking statue
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, a Chipotle restaurant sign hangs in Pittsburgh. (AP...
Chipotle issues BOGO offer for customers vaccinated against COVID-19
A dock is pictured Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Lake Elysian in Elysian, Minn.
Fish are dying at above-average rates in Minnesota lakes
The parade will start at ten in the morning this Sunday at South Washington Ave and will end at...
Independence Day celebration returns to St. Peter

Latest News

Blue-green algae is especially toxic to dogs.
Blue-green algae safety reminders
Blue-green algae safety reminders
pick of the litter: Luna
Pick of litter: Luna
FILE — The former Del Monte plant is pictured in Sleepy Eye, Minn., in this undated file photo....
Chasing Our Tails, Seneca Foods reignite talks for sale of former Del Monte plant