Pick of the litter: Ginger

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -This week’s pick of the litter is Ginger.

Ginger is a teenage cat at BENCHS who loves people he loves to rub his head against anything he can. He loves playtime and being brushed. Ginger is a good cat for anyone looking for a fun loving family cat.

Ginger is now available for adoption after spending some time off for medical reasons. He is ready to find his forever home.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.