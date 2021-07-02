Your Photos
State police increasing patrols during July 4th weekend

Minnesota State Patrol
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - State troopers will have extra patrols on the road this weekend as record-breaking travel volumes are expected across the nation.

Independence Day ranks second in holidays with the most impaired driver arrests, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Those consuming alcohol should plan ahead by designating a sober driver or using a ride share service. State police say intoxication behind the wheel of any vehicle, including cars, boats, and ATVs, can pose deadly risks to yourself and others.

“It’s important that if you’re driving anything that’s motorized to not be consuming any type of alcohol. Especially on weekends when there’s going to be heavy traffic on the water or even on the roadways, it’s important that you don’t consume alcohol so that you’re alert and paying attention to everything around you and you can react if someone else is not paying attention just to avoid any type of crash,” said Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol.

State patrol says people should look out for cars swerving across lanes or accelerating at irregular speeds. If you see a drunk driver, call 911 right away.

