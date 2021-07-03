Helping pets cope with Fourth of July fireworks

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Fireworks are lighting up the skies this weekend, but as Americans enjoy the sparkles in the sky, the bright flashes and loud booms make dogs fearful.

With their unfamiliar and unpredictable noises, dogs commonly perceive fireworks as a threat. This triggers their fight-or-flight response making them anxious and restless. Dogs may bark, pace or whine or, in many cases, flee to a hiding place. More pets run away from home on Independence Day than any other day of the year.

“[Fireworks are] not normally heard throughout the year, so they’re not really as conditioned to it. You take that as well as a genetic predisposition to having a little bit more of an anxious personality and then we can kind of see the signs of that fear come out,” said Dr. Katharine Kancer, a veterinarian at Minnesota Valley Vet.

Luckily, there are simple steps pet owners can take to keep their pets relaxed this holiday.

“Providing them a safe space and a little bit of a den to go to to avoid as much stimulation as possible is best. Ideally, you want it away from windows and as soundproof as possible and dark if possible, so there’s less light stimulation for them as well. Playing either background music or a TV or white noise machine can help to drown out a little bit of the sound,” added Dr. Kancer.

Dog owners should consult with their veterinarian if they notice persisting or severe anxiety in their animal.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.