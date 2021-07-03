Police seek public’s help in finding missing teen

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager.

Authorities say 14-year-old Arianna Lundell of St. Clair was last seen in her home Thursday evening around 9pm.

Lundell, who goes by Ari, was reportedly picked up by a male in his twenties who was wearing a red bandana and broken glasses with tape in the middle at the time of her disappearance.

She is approximately 4′10″ and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about Lundell’s whereabouts should call 911.

