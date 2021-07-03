Tournament welcomes spectators at newly renovated Johnson Park

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - After over a million dollars in renovations and a year off fans are able to return to some of New Ulm’s finest ballparks to enjoy baseball.

The spell of popcorn, the crack of a bat and the sound of cheering are all part of the ballpark experience.

Johnson Park is just one of many ballparks in the historic town of New Ulm. It recently underwent major renovations to improve the experience for spectators.

Tournament Chair John Giefer says now that the tournament is underway, spectators can enjoy new seating, more shade and improvements to their concession stand.

“We have four really nice parks here where the communities care about what baseball looks like and the history of baseball is strong in all of those communities and it is great to have this facility and people come from states away to play at this facility,” Giefer said.

This Saturday, fans gathered for games in the Upper Midwest Classic, which takes place every Fourth of July Weekend with the exception of last year.

“It is a destination to come and play in New Ulm, to play in this tournament.,” board member, New Ulm Legion Baseball Program Bob Skillings said. “All of our programs from our junior baseball program all the way up to our men’s amateur team have had a lot of pride and excelled.”

The 16-team tournament, now in its 41st year, started in New Ulm after their 1978 Legion baseball team made it to the World Series in Washington.

“As these kids are getting ready for college, some are getting ready for college some still have a senior year of college that kind of age group. It is good to see these kids mature and get better and watch baseball as they get ready for that next level, Giefer said.

