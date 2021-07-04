Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Legion Baseball: Mankato American reaches championship day in Upper Midwest Classic

Mankato American and Mankato National take on day three of the 2021 Upper Midwest Baseball...
Mankato American and Mankato National take on day three of the 2021 Upper Midwest Baseball Classic.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2021 Upper Midwest Baseball Classic wrapped up pool play on Saturday.

Mankato American let a five-run lead get away, to fall short in extra innings 10-7 against Chaska.

In game two, American topped Springfield 10-0.

American advances to face Eastview at 12 p.m. on Sunday at Johnson Park.

As for Mankato National, Tanner Shumski pitched a strong game to help his team to a 2-1 win over Plover.

In the second game of the day, National was defeated by New Ulm Gold 9-2.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arianna "Ari" Lundell was last seen Thursday.
Police seek public’s help in finding missing teen
Family identifies passenger in Iowa plane crash
Family identifies Nebraska businessman as passenger in Iowa plane crash
Which will also impact local and small pork producers the most
New rules puts strain on pork producers in the area
Man found dead in home apparent homicide victim
Man found dead in home apparent homicide victim
A man has drowned while swimming in Lake Minnetonka, the second death on the lake in as many...
Man drowns while swimming in Lake Minnetonka

Latest News

Upper Midwest Classic continues with pool play
16 teams make up the field in this year's tournament.
Upper Midwest Classic continues with pool play
HIGHLIGHTS: Waterville vs. New Prague
Town Ball: Waterville tops New Prague in non-league contest
HIGHLIGHTS: Waterville vs. New Prague
HIGHLIGHTS: Waterville vs. New Prague