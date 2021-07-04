Legion Baseball: Mankato American reaches championship day in Upper Midwest Classic

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2021 Upper Midwest Baseball Classic wrapped up pool play on Saturday.

Mankato American let a five-run lead get away, to fall short in extra innings 10-7 against Chaska.

In game two, American topped Springfield 10-0.

American advances to face Eastview at 12 p.m. on Sunday at Johnson Park.

As for Mankato National, Tanner Shumski pitched a strong game to help his team to a 2-1 win over Plover.

In the second game of the day, National was defeated by New Ulm Gold 9-2.

