Legion Baseball: Mankato American reaches championship day in Upper Midwest Classic
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2021 Upper Midwest Baseball Classic wrapped up pool play on Saturday.
Mankato American let a five-run lead get away, to fall short in extra innings 10-7 against Chaska.
In game two, American topped Springfield 10-0.
American advances to face Eastview at 12 p.m. on Sunday at Johnson Park.
As for Mankato National, Tanner Shumski pitched a strong game to help his team to a 2-1 win over Plover.
In the second game of the day, National was defeated by New Ulm Gold 9-2.
