Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man found dead in home apparent homicide victim

Man found dead in home apparent homicide victim
Man found dead in home apparent homicide victim(KEYC)
By Holly Bernstein
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - Investigators say a man found dead at his home near Northfield is an apparent homicide victim.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, a person went to check on a homeowner in Greenvale Township Friday and saw three people leave the scene in what was believed to be the homeowner’s car.

That person called law enforcement, and when deputies arrived they found the man dead inside the home. Officers later spotted the vehicle in Northfield and approached the suspects.

The sheriff’s office says two were arrested, but the third person got away. State Patrol helicopters and police dogs are helping with the search for the remaining suspect.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arianna "Ari" Lundell was last seen Thursday.
Police seek public’s help in finding missing teen
A man has drowned while swimming in Lake Minnetonka, the second death on the lake in as many...
Man drowns while swimming in Lake Minnetonka
Campers walk outside the cabins at Camp Patterson Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Madison Lake, Minn.
Camp Patterson returns to normalcy after year of improvements
Federal aviation officials say they have documents showing two people were aboard a small plane...
Documents show two people aboard plane that crashed
A new local fitness business started during the pandemic is hoping to thrive off of Mother...
Local fitness business moves outside following pandemic

Latest News

In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
(Source: Alexius Horatius/Wikimedia Commons)
Senate Republicans signal they may fire Walz cabinet commissioners
Family identifies passenger in Iowa plane crash
Family identifies Nebraska businessman as passenger in Iowa plane crash
Johnson Park
Tournament welcomes spectators at newly renovated Johnson Park