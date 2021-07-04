Senate Republicans signal they may fire Walz cabinet commissioners

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Republicans who control the Minnesota Senate are signaling they may fire one or more of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s Cabinet commissioners.

GOP Sen. Michelle Benson wouldn’t name who might be in danger when asked by Democrats Friday.

But she said Republicans plan to “remain vigilant and attentive to the governor’s appointments” when they reconvene Tuesday.

The Senate removed two commissioners during special sessions last summer.

