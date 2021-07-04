Your Photos
Southern Minnesota officer fatally shoots armed person

Officials in the town of Olivia say the shooting occured after an an armed person confronted an...
Officials in the town of Olivia say the shooting occured after an an armed person confronted an off-duty officer in an alley about 2:20 a.m. Sunday. The person was pronounced dead at a local hospital.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OLIVIA, MINN (AP) - Authorities say a police officer in southern Minnesota shot and killed a person after an early-morning altercation.

Officials in the town of Olivia say the shooting occured after an an armed person confronted an off-duty officer in an alley about 2:20 a.m. Sunday. The person was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officials say the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

No further information was immediately available. Olivia is located about 100 miles west of the Twin Cities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

