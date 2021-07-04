Southern Minnesota officer fatally shoots armed person

OLIVIA, MINN (AP) - Authorities say a police officer in southern Minnesota shot and killed a person after an early-morning altercation.

Officials in the town of Olivia say the shooting occured after an an armed person confronted an off-duty officer in an alley about 2:20 a.m. Sunday. The person was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officials say the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

No further information was immediately available. Olivia is located about 100 miles west of the Twin Cities.

