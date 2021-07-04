St. Peter celebrates its 50th Fourth of July parade

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Kids rushing to get candy, the sound of the fire truck horn and the patriotic music can only mean one thing: the Fourth of July Parade in St. Peter.

The celebration in St. Peter has become a staple of the town over the years. Every year, crowds line the streets of the town to celebrate. After taking a year off from the parade, people are happy to be back.

“It feels incredible. It’s, I woke up for the first time at about 3 am. It’s excitement, it’s butterflies, it is the activity, it is the great big party.” (Lee)

Thousands came to enjoy the parade which consisted of fire trucks, local businesses and marching bands. After the parade the community enjoyed food, drinks and music in Minnesota Square Park.

“After everything that has gone on with COVID and everything. It really feels good to celebrate our country, our freedoms and everything that has gone on.” (Jenness)

In most years, Lee would have had to reach out to vendors and volunteers, but this year that wasn’t the case.

“In a normal year we have to make the phone calls and say, are you going to be back? This year the phone has just rung.” (Lee)

The large crowds are not new to the St. Peter parade; the community comes out for the celebration every year. People from the city and from surrounding towns come for the Fourth.

“It means that people are interested in it, they are interested in celebrating our country, a celebration of the Fourth and that people want to be involved.” (Jenness)

This Fourth of July celebration means more to the community than red, white and blue and barbeques.

“To make this a really big deal every year. And that is what it is this year for sure is a really big deal. A really fun memory maker. Families will remember the memories they made forever.”

