Upper Midwest, Peppers Classic crown tournament champions

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Caswell Park and a few other sites hosted the final day of the annual Peppers Classic, on Sunday.

88 fastpitch softball teams, including over one-thousand players from seven different states competed for championships.

“Right here at Caswell we have 36 16U teams, so if you’re the top team there yeah, you’ve got pretty good bragging rights for a year. The Dakota’s, Iowa, Wisconsin, Colorado, Nebraska, we’re getting a lot more Nebraska teams nowadays. They go back home and tell them what a great time it is, what a great facility, so that helps us to keep growing. We were shooting for 102 teams, we got 88, maybe next year,” Peppers Classic tournament director, Steve Caron said.

In New Ulm, the final four of the Upper Midwest Baseball Classic came down to Mankato American, Eastview, New Ulm, and Omaha Gross.

The championship game featured American and New Ulm, where Mankato won 7-5.

