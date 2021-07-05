Your Photos
$2,000 reward offered for information on missing St. Clair teen

Arianna Lundell
Arianna Lundell(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) - The family of a missing teen is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information on her whereabouts.

14-year-old Arianna Lundell went missing from her St. Clair home Thursday evening.

According to Lundell’s mother, she was spotted in Shakopee Friday morning accompanied by a male in his 20s wearing eyeglasses with tape in the middle and a red bandana.

Lundell is 4′10″ and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about her disappearance should contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.

