$2,000 reward offered for information on missing St. Clair teen

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) - The family of a missing teen is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information on her whereabouts.

14-year-old Arianna Lundell went missing from her St. Clair home Thursday evening.

According to Lundell’s mother, she was spotted in Shakopee Friday morning accompanied by a male in his 20s wearing eyeglasses with tape in the middle and a red bandana.

Lundell is 4′10″ and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about her disappearance should contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.