Ballpark Tour: William J. Grose Park charms along Hwy 60

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A trip along Highway 60 lands us at our latest Ball Park Tour spot.

From the stunning backdrop of the sky high trees to the rich family history, the story behind William J. Grose Park is one unique to southern Minnesota.

”If you would’ve seen this field 30-35 years ago, it was a nice setting, but it just needed a little TLC,” Waterville Baseball Association board member, William Bartlet said.

That due diligence would come from Minnesota Baseball Association Hall of Famer, William J. Grose, who took it upon himself to take care of the day-to-day operations of the ballpark.

“The guy was down here tirelessly, constantly down here. I’d hear stories that he’d have his kids riding in the back of the lawn mower picking up rocks, clearing the field to make it look nice. It was a family affair, but Bill was the main guy. So, it was only fitting, when the time came, to rename it in his honor,” Bartlet added.

The privately owned field, once a cow pasture, was no overnight transformation.

“It was pretty much a core group of guys, like I want to say seven or eight guys that played together for 20-25 years and we had a lot of visions that this park could really be something nice, so we took it upon ourselves and did a lot of work,” Bartlet said.

Every detail you see at “The Willy” came to life by donations, hard work and resourcefulness.

Like in 2004, when the field saw its first night game thanks to stadium lights that were purchased from the town of Lake Lillian for one-dollar.

“That first night was a heck of a celebration, it was really cool,” Bartlet said.

Volunteers and local businesses aided the finishing touches to transport, install and wire.

Fast forward to now, recent MBA Hall of Fame Inductee and son of William Grose, Joe Grose, handles the day-to-day operations of the club and field.

Grose’s kids, Barlet’s kids, ball players, and supporters from all around get to enjoy William J. Grose Park for town ball and high school baseball.

“We’d leave a few lights on and all of our kids would be out in the outfield playing ball. Now, here they are. We did this for our kids and all the youth in town,” Bartlet said.

