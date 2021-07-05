Your Photos
Locals celebrate Independence Day on Madison Lake

Locals celebrate Independence Day at Madison Lake.
Locals celebrate Independence Day at Madison Lake.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Independence Day festivities drew hundreds to area lakes.

Locals brought their celebratory barbeques and picnics to Madison Lake this afternoon.

People of all ages made a stop at Bray Park for beach volleyball, yard games and swimming while others on the water enjoyed boating and kayaking.

Live music was featured on the island in the center of the lake.

Back on the banks, lakeside campgrounds are at maximum capacity.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

