Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, dies in accident, team says

FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second period of an NHL hockey game in New York, in this Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, file photo. The Columbus Blue Jackets and Latvian Hockey Federation said Monday, July 5, 2021, that 24-year-old goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has died. The team said in a statement Kivlenieks died from an apparent head injury in a fall after medical personnel arrived. It was not immediately clear what caused the fall or where he was at the time of the incident, and multiple messages were left with team and national federation personnel that were not immediately returned.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Columbus Blue Jackets and Latvian Hockey Federation said Monday that 24-year-old goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has died.

The team said in a staetment Kivlenieks died from an apparent head injury in a fall after medical personnel arrived. It was not immediately clear what caused the fall or where he was at the time. Multiple messages left with team and national federation personnel were not immediately returned.

The Blue Jackets called it a “tragic accident.” Commissioner Gary Bettman offered condolences in a statement. Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen tweeted, “RIP Matiss, you will be dearly missed.”

“We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Matiss Kivlenieks, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his mother, Astrida, his family and friends during this devastating time,” Blue Jackets president of hockey operations John Davidson said. “Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten.”

Bettman said, “His love for life and passion for the game will be deeply missed by all those who have been fortunate to have him as a teammate and a friend.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family identifies passenger in Iowa plane crash
Family identifies Nebraska businessman as passenger in Iowa plane crash
Officials in the town of Olivia say the shooting occured after an an armed person confronted an...
Southern Minnesota officer fatally shoots armed person
Arianna "Ari" Lundell was last seen Thursday.
Police seek public’s help in finding missing teen
Arianna Lundell
$2,000 reward offered for information on missing St. Clair teen
Vehicle catches fire in Mankato, Minn.
No injuries reported in Mankato vehicle fire

Latest News

Locals celebrate Independence Day on Madison Lake
Upper Midwest, Peppers Classic crown tournament champions
St. Peter residents give back to military members with Operation Gratitude
No injuries reported in Mankato vehicle fire