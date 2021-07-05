Your Photos
No injuries reported in Mankato vehicle fire

Vehicle catches fire in Mankato, Minn.
Vehicle catches fire in Mankato, Minn.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - No injuries have been reported following a truck fire this afternoon.

According to the St. Clair Fire Department, at approximately 1pm, emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of Stolzman Road and County Road 90 after receiving reports of a burning pickup truck.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered a vehicle engulfed in flames. The fire department says nearby grass also ignited after the truck’s flames were carried by high winds.

Traffic on Stolzman Road was funneled down to one lane while crews tended to the blaze.

By 2pm, the fire was fully extinguished.

