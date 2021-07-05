North Mankato Fun Days to kick off Wednesday

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Fun Days are making their return this week after a year of cancellations and postponements.

Denny Kemp, Fun Days organizer, said, “We’re looking forward to getting our citizens together again.”

Fun Days were cancelled last summer because of the pandemic. This year was also called off, but that changed when COVID-19 numbers improved.

Kemp added, “The numbers turned around. It was clearly evident that we were gonna meet the criteria for public health safety for the event and changed course and we put this together.”

Organizers say attendees can expect to enjoy Fun Days as normal, but a few attractions will be left out.

“A youth pedal pull, a petting zoo, and a couple of congregate dining events,” Kemp listed.

The annual parade will weave its way through lower North this Saturday.

The 77 Lancers are one of many groups preparing to march. Co-Director Justin Tollefson said the Lancers have long-awaited their parade performance.

Tollefson stated, “We’re so lucky to be able to do it this summer. It was a little touch and go for a little while sort of over the winter and over the spring some of those rehearsals and we had a lot of COVID restrictions in place.”

Tollefson said parades play a special role in connecting the students to community members-- something they weren’t able to do last season.

“It’s great to see like little kids get up and dance to the street beat and stuff like that and just the general comments you hear along the way,” Tollefson explained.

Kemp mentioned, “We’re really excited to be back with the community and get everyone to see each other again.”

North Mankato Fun Days will kick off Wednesday night in Wheeler Park. More information about tickets and attractions can be found here.

