St. Peter residents give back to military members with Operation Gratitude

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fourth of July is a time for Americans to celebrate our nation’s freedom and independence, but, for millions of United States Military members, our country’s freedom came at a price.

Brad DeVos, a member of the St. Peter City Council, has close ties to former and active members of the armed forces.

“We have the freedoms that we have because our veterans were there to defend us,” DeVos said.

He knows how our freedom comes at a steep cost.

“It’s a huge sacrifice. I mean sometimes the ultimate sacrifice, and you know, sometimes people, even though they may not die, they come back with wounds that last a lifetime; whether you can see them or not,” DeVos added.

This week, St. Peter residents are giving back to military personnel through Operation Gratitude, an organization that aims to form bonds between Americans, the military and first responders.

The organization pays tribute through volunteer service projects, acts of gratitude and meaningful engagements in communities nationwide.

DeVos says it’s a great way to remind people of all ages about those who made a way for us to be free.

“It’s more of a learning lesson for our younger people, as well as our older people, as a reminder of the freedoms we have because of the veterans. I mean, we wouldn’t have these freedoms without them, and it’s both keeping the young people but also a reminder for those of us who are older just why exactly we have the freedoms we have, because we wouldn’t have them without our veterans,” explain DeVos.

Locals can stop by HyVee in St. Peter this Thursday to donate to the cause.

“It’s not just our past veterans, it’s those currently in the armed forces that we also have to keep in mind,” DeVos stated.

For every $15 collected, a care package will be sent to an active member of the U.S. Military.

Those looking to contribute can also donate online.

