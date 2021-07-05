Tourists returning to Minnesota resorts but workers are not

Your Photos
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - With COVID-19 limits fading away, tourists are returning to Minnesota resorts, many of them from neighboring states. A lot of the workers are not coming back.

Ben Wogsland, a spokesman for Hospitality Minnesota, the trade association for the state’s hotels, restaurants, resorts, and campgrounds, says the worker shortage has been building for more than a year. The industry is down about 50,000 workers from its normal summer level of 280,000 to 290,000 workers.

The Star Tribune reports that many of them found other jobs during the first COVID shut down in March and April last year, and others left when a second hospitality shutdown was ordered later in the year.

