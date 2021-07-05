Your Photos
UPDATE: Missing St. Clair teenager found safe

Arianna "Ari" Lundell found safe
Arianna "Ari" Lundell found safe(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) - A missing teenager has been found safe after disappearing from her St. Clair home last week.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Arianna Lundell was found around 2pm Monday afternoon.

Lundell was reported missing Friday morning. She was later spotted in Shakopee with a man in his 20s wearing a red bandana and eyeglasses with tape in the middle.

Lundell’s disappearance is still under investigation, but authorities say the circumstances indicate she likely left of her own free will.

It’s unclear where she was found, but authorities confirm she is alive and well.

