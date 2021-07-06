Your Photos
1 Million Cups to host in-person meetings for aspiring entrepreneurs

By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Local entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to connect with like-minded business people in person once again.

1 Million Cups, a free nationwide program for aspiring entrepreneurs, will return to downtown Mankato.

This comes after COVID-19 moved the organization fully online.

Hosted by Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, 1 Million Cups provides resources to break down barriers that stand in the way of starting businesses to accelerate early-stage startups.

“We are just really excited to see people. We had a number of people that came every week while we were meeting over Zoom, but we didn’t see some of the variety of people showing up as we did when we were in person. We didn’t see the same number of people coming to the events, and our presenters are really looking forward to being in person,” said Ryan Vesey, an economic development specialist.

1 Million Cups will meet the first Wednesday of every month at the Hubbard Building on North Riverfront Drive, while Zoom and Facebook Live options will also remain available.

