Algona Police investigate deaths of three people

Around 8:00 p.m. Monday night, Algona Police Officers discovered three people dead as they were...
Around 8:00 p.m. Monday night, Algona Police Officers discovered three people dead as they were responding to a call about a potential homicide.(Algona Police Department (custom credit) | Algona Police Department)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALGONA, Iowa. (KEYC) - Around 8:00 p.m. Monday night, Algona police officers discovered three people dead as they were responding to a call about a potential homicide on the 400 block of South Harlan Street.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Iowa medical examiner’s office will be conducting autopsies. Police say there is no threat to the public.

