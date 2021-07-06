Algona Police investigate deaths of three people

ALGONA, Iowa. (KEYC) - Around 8:00 p.m. Monday night, Algona police officers discovered three people dead as they were responding to a call about a potential homicide on the 400 block of South Harlan Street.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Iowa medical examiner’s office will be conducting autopsies. Police say there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.