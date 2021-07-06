Concerts on Commerce event coming to North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — An open chunk of grass sits next to Ignition Fitness on Commerce Drive in North Mankato, but come next month, it will be filled with family-friendly fun.

Local nonprofit Connecting Commerce invites the public to Concerts on Commerce, an afternoon featuring food trucks and local music while showing the public what upper North Mankato has to offer.

“Come with your friends and family, it’s a great way to sneak away during your lunch break,” said Jason Tompkins, owner of Ignition Fitness and president of Connecting Commerce.

The Connecting Commerce organization aims to build a stronger relationship between businesses and the community.

“We are trying to bring people to beautiful upper North Mankato. We feel it like it is a really under-recognized part of greater Mankato, and we are trying to show people the business opportunities and the opportunity to come and enjoy this beautiful part of our community,” Tompkins added.

City of North Mankato officials say they are pleased to see more events planned for Commerce Drive as the area continues to grow.

“We know that Commerce [Drive] is a huge business corridor for the city, so we are excited that more events are going to be coming just like they do on Belgrade Avenue, we’ve seen great success there and a real sense of pride in those business districts, and so we are hoping that same mentality will come on Commerce as well,” North Mankato Public Information Officer Anna Brown explained.

The event is set for Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free to the public. Entertainment will be provided by Nate Boots and the High Horses.

