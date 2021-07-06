Your Photos
The Docket: New Ulm City Council to vote on donated Vietnam veterans memorial monument

The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what’s happening in politics each week that matters to you.(KEYC)
By Holly Bernstein
Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - An anonymous New Ulm High School Graduate is privately funding a Vietnam veterans memorial monument, if it is located in the proposed location near the U.S. flag in German Park.

According to New Ulm City Council, the monument would honor six young men from New Ulm who were killed in action.

The Monuments and Cemetery Commission has approved the donation, which now heads to city council for its last stop.

But while the monument itself has overall support, former co-chair of Friends of German Park Ann Vogel, who was involved in the park’s original master plan, said she believes it should be placed in a different location.

“One-hundred percent in favor of the memorial,” Vogel said. ”There’s a green space where that flag is. It’s right behind the fountain, and they use that space. They have pop-up tents for all the service organizations in town. It’s a place where people can come together. They have games for children. They’ll lose that flexibility to that space. Plus, there are people who come down here, weddings, and children are playing. And that just doesn’t seem to be the way for a monument to be recognized.”

Vogel hopes Tuesday’s council meeting will provide a chance for the public to provide feedback.

KEYC News Now reached out to the monuments commission but has not heard back.

Watch KEYC News Now at nine and ten on Tuesday for full coverage of the council meeting.

The meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

